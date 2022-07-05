YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Money laundering case: HC grants bail to Shiv Sena MP's associate

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jul 5: The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Saeed Khan, an associate of Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case last year.

    A single bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai on July 1 granted bail to Khan on a personal bond of Rs one lakh. Khan, accused of siphoning funds from a trust called 'Mahila Utkarsh Pratishthan', was arrested by the ED in September 2021.

    Money laundering case: HC grants bail to Shiv Sena MPs associate

    The court said it would give a detailed order later. Gawali, the Lok Sabha member from Yavatmal-Washim constituency in Maharashtra, is also an accused in the case and has appeared before the ED thrice to record her statement.

    The ED has alleged that Khan and Gawali criminally conspired to convert a trust into a private company by “forgery and fraud” for layering of funds worth around Rs 18 crore.

    PTI

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    bombay high court bail money laundering case enforcement directorate

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X