Minor landslide near Haji Ali area in central Mumbai

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 01: A landslide occurred near an under-construction building close to Haji Ali area in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, but there was no report of any injury to any person or damage to any structure, a BMC official said.

It took place near Pedder Road, an official said, adding that a footpath close to a hillock in the vicinity has also developed a crack.

"A structural consultant and geologist have been called to inspect the spot," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Trains and bus services in Mumbai were badly hit on Thursday evening as heavy rains lashed the city.Water-logging was witnessed in several low-lying areas due to the first heavy downpour of the season, civic officials said.

Road traffic either slowed down or stopped as several roads were waterlogged in areas like Hindmata, Parel, Kalachowki, Haji Ali, Dockyard Road, Gandhi Market and Bandra.

The movement of local trains, Mumbai's lifeline, was also affected due to waterlogging on tracks, especially between Kurla to Parel section on the Central Railway line and due to some technical glitches on the Western Railway route.Technical glitches brought the DOWN slow line traffic to a standstill for more than one and a half hours after 9.30 pm.