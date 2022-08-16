India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    MHT CET 2022 Answer Key to be released soon: All details here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Aug 16: The MHT CET 2022 Answer Key will be released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the MHT CET 2022 answer key. Candidates can raise objections against the MHT CET 2022 provisional answer key by paying a fee of Rs 800 for the general category and Rs 600 for the reserved category.

    MHT CET 2022 Answer Key to be released soon: All details here

    MHT CET Counselling 2021 provisional merit list available now: Check cetcell.mahacet.orgMHT CET Counselling 2021 provisional merit list available now: Check cetcell.mahacet.org

    The question papers and response sheets will be available along with the MHT CET answer key 2022. The candidates can take the response sheet and answer key to calculate the MHT CET 2022 scores and check the institutions that will accept their scores for admissions. The MHT CET 2022 result which will be released in a few weeks will be available on cetcell.mahacet.org.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    answer key cet

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 13:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X