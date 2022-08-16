MHT CET 2022 Answer Key to be released soon: All details here

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Aug 16: The MHT CET 2022 Answer Key will be released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the MHT CET 2022 answer key. Candidates can raise objections against the MHT CET 2022 provisional answer key by paying a fee of Rs 800 for the general category and Rs 600 for the reserved category.

MHT CET Counselling 2021 provisional merit list available now: Check cetcell.mahacet.org

The question papers and response sheets will be available along with the MHT CET answer key 2022. The candidates can take the response sheet and answer key to calculate the MHT CET 2022 scores and check the institutions that will accept their scores for admissions. The MHT CET 2022 result which will be released in a few weeks will be available on cetcell.mahacet.org.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 13:52 [IST]