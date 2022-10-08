Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's new tilak nagar, 33 residents rescued safely

Caught months later, man had robbed bank and got a new look

Mumbai

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 08: A massive fire broke out on the 12th floor of a residential building in the New Tilak Nagar area in Mumbai's Chembur on Saturday afternoon.

As reported by News agency ANI, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that around 33 people were safely rescued by firemen from various places such are parapet walls, rooms, terraces & staircases. Fire has been brought under control. No injuries has been reported so far.

The fire was reported as a Level 2, broke out in a residential building in the New Tilak Nagar area. The 12th floor of Rail View Housing Society caught fire, the cause of which is not known yet.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident at Rail View MIG Society located in New Tilak Nagar, the fire brigade official said.

At least 12 dead, 38 injured as bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

The blaze has been declared level 2, and the firefighting operation is underway.

It is a ground-plus-12-storied building and the fire brigade was alerted at 2.43 pm, he said.

Two fire engines, a jumbo water tanker and an ambulance were sent to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, the official added.

Earlier in the day, a state-run transport bus caught fire in Vani in Maharashtra's Nashik district, though no one was injured in the incident as all 33 passengers alighted safely. The blaze took place near the toll plaza in Saptashring Garh and the likely cause seems to be a short-circuit.

Story first published: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 18:27 [IST]