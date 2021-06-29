YouTube
    Man climbs tree for mobile network, gets killed by lightening

    Mumbai, June 29: A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other minors injured when lightning struck them after they climbed up a tree in search of a mobile phone network in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

    The incident took place on Monday evening when the four boys went out for grazing cattle at Mankarpada in Dahanu taluka, tehsildar (revenue officer) Rahul Sarang said.

    Man climbs tree for mobile network, gets killed by lightening
    Representational Image

    The district witnessed heavy rainfall along with thunder and lightning on Monday.
    Amid the rough weather, the four boys climbed up a tree to get a mobile phone network when lightning struck them, the official said.

    One of the minors, identified as Ravindra Korda, 15, died on the spot, he said.

    The three others, in the age group of 14 to 16, received injuries and were undergoing treatment at the Kasa rural hospital, the official said.

    The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 14:33 [IST]
