    Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2019 declared, direct link to check

    Mumbai, Aug 30: The Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2019 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

    Meanwhile the Maharashtra 12th Supplementary Result 2019 was declared last week. Last year, the HSC result was declared on August 14, while the SSC result was declared on August 28.

    This year the supplementary exam for 10th was conducted between July 17 and August 3, 2019. For the 12th class it was conducted between July 17 and July 30, 2019. The result once declared will be available on mahresult.nic.in.

    How to check Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary result 2019:

    • Go to mahresult.nic.in
    • Click on the supplementary exam link
    • Chose your stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

