  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra SSC applications for grade date extended

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 20: The Maharashtra SSC applications for marks under arts quota has been extended. More details are available on the official website.

    Students who appeared for the elementary and intermediate exams can submit their grades at the school under February 15, 2020. The schools would then have to submit the same to the respective divisional offices.

    Maharashtra SSC applications for grade date extended

    Last year the exams were conducted in November instead of September, This year the SSC exam would be conducted between March 3 and March 23, 2020.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra ssc

    Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 7:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue