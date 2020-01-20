Maharashtra SSC applications for grade date extended

Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 20: The Maharashtra SSC applications for marks under arts quota has been extended. More details are available on the official website.

Students who appeared for the elementary and intermediate exams can submit their grades at the school under February 15, 2020. The schools would then have to submit the same to the respective divisional offices.

Last year the exams were conducted in November instead of September, This year the SSC exam would be conducted between March 3 and March 23, 2020.