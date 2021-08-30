COVID-19: Mumbai reports first death due to Delta Plus variant, third in Maharashtra

Mumbai Lockdown Update: BMC says Public gardens, beaches to remain open from 6 am to 10 pm

Seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai can last nine months

Get COVID-19 test done at earliest on showing symptoms: BMC to Mumbaikars

Maharashtra MSBTE Summer 2021 result expected soon, Steps to check

Mumbai

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Aug 30: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is expected to release the MSBTE result 2021 of summer diploma soon. The students who have appeared for the MSBTE Result 2021 Summer Diploma can check their result on its official website.

Steps to check the MSBTE Summer 2020 Diploma Result:

Go to the official website, msbte.org.in. Now click on the Summer 2020 result link Fill in your seat/enrollment number and click submit Your MSBTE summer 2021 result will be displayed Download and take a printout for future reference

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous Board of Government of Maharashtra mandated to regulate matters pertaining to Diploma Level Technical education in the state.

According to an official statement, MSBTE results are available for final semester or year students and their backlog subjects.