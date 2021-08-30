YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra MSBTE Summer 2021 result expected soon, Steps to check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Aug 30: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is expected to release the MSBTE result 2021 of summer diploma soon. The students who have appeared for the MSBTE Result 2021 Summer Diploma can check their result on its official website.

    Maharashtra MSBTE Summer 2022 result expected soon, Steps to check

    Steps to check the MSBTE Summer 2020 Diploma Result:

    1. Go to the official website, msbte.org.in.
    2. Now click on the Summer 2020 result link
    3. Fill in your seat/enrollment number and click submit
    4. Your MSBTE summer 2021 result will be displayed
    5. Download and take a printout for future reference

    Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous Board of Government of Maharashtra mandated to regulate matters pertaining to Diploma Level Technical education in the state.

    According to an official statement, MSBTE results are available for final semester or year students and their backlog subjects.

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    maharashtra results

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X