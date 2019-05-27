Keep youself updated with latestMumbai News
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 date and time confirmed
Mumbai
Mumbai, May 27: The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
This year the exams were held between February 21 and March 20. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results on May 28. The results would be declared by 1 pm. The results once declared will be available on mahresult.nic.in.
How to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2019:
- Go to mahresult.nic.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout
Mumbai South Central Fact Check
|Po.no
|Candidate's Name
|Votes
|Party
|1
|Rahul Ramesh Shewale
|424913
|SHS
|2
|Eknath M. Gaikwad
|272774
|INC