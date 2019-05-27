Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 date and time confirmed

Mumbai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, May 27: The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

This year the exams were held between February 21 and March 20. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results on May 28. The results would be declared by 1 pm. The results once declared will be available on mahresult.nic.in.

How to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2019:

Go to mahresult.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

