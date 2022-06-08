YouTube
    Maharashtra Class 12 results to be announced today: How to check your HSC marks?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 8: The result of the Higher Secondary examination of class 12 conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be declared on Wednesday.

    The results will be declared online and the subject wise edited marks of the Class 12 students will be available on the official website after 1 pm today.

    The students registered for the examination through 9 divisional education boards namely Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan can check the most awaited results.

    A total of 14,85,191 students had registered for the exam. Out Of these, 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls.

    Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad on Tuesday informed the awaiting students about the results and wished the best to the eagerly waiting students.

    How to check results online:

    The students from all over Maharashtra can check their class 12 board results on the following official websites:

    http://mahresult.nic.in

    http://hscresult.mkcl.org

    https://hsc.mahresults.org.in

    Steps to check your score:

    • Click on HSC result 2022 link
    • Enter roll number and mother's first name
    • Click on the "View Result" button
    • The result will be displayed on the screen
    • Take a printout for future reference

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 9:03 [IST]
