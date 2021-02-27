New rules to visit Siddhivinayak Temple: Read this if you are planning to visit

Maharashtra Class 10, 12 2021 exam dates released

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Feb 27: The written examinations of HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) conducted by the Maharashtra education board will be held between April 23 and May 21 this year, an official said on Saturday.

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

While the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam will be conducted between April 23 and May 21, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam will be held between April 29 and May 20, Ashok Bhosale, secretary of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said.

These board exams are usually held in February and March, but this year their schedule has been changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had announced the proposed dates of the examinations on February 16 and invited suggestions from the stakeholders. After due consultation with them, we have fixed this final schedule of the exams," Bhosale said.

Maharashtra Class 10 Date sheet: https://mahahsc.in/notification/sscm21_final1.pdf

Maharashtra Class 12 Date Sheet (Vocational Courses): https://mahahsc.in/notification/hscm21_gen_new_final1.pdf

Maharashtra Class 12 Date Sheet (General Courses): https://mahahsc.in/notification/hscm21_gen_new_final1.pdf