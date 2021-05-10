Maharashtra 10th results 2021: How will students be assessed

18+vaccine drive rolls out in Mumbai: Step out only if you get a message

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, May 10: There is plenty of uncertainty around the Maharashtra 10th results 2021. More details will soon be available on the official website.

The state has now approached the teachers and principals to find out if an internal assessment would be possible to decide on the result of the students. The board exams were cancelled due to COVID-19.

However an alternate assessment format is yet to be formalised. The CBSE and ICSE boards have begun an internal assessment process.

The principals have conveyed to the state about the challenges of internal assessment based ratings. Students have to be evaluated for 600 marks out of . The state now wants the principals and teachers to respond through a survey. Around 17 lakh students were to take the exams.