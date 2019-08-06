Keep youself updated with latestMumbai News
Maharashtra 10th, 12th supplementary result 2019 to be declared soon, how to check
Mumbai
Mumbai, Aug 06: The Maharashtra 10th, 12th supplementary result 2019 will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.
The board is expected to release the result today. This year the supplementary exam for 10th was conducted between July 17 and August 3 2019.
For the 12th class it was conducted between July 17 and July 30 2019. The result once declared will be available on mahresult.nic.in.
How to check Maharashtra 10th, 12th supplementary result 2019:
- Go to mahresult.nic.in
- Click on the supplementary exam link
- Chose your stream
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout