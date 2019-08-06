Maharashtra 10th, 12th supplementary result 2019 to be declared soon, how to check

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Aug 06: The Maharashtra 10th, 12th supplementary result 2019 will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The board is expected to release the result today. This year the supplementary exam for 10th was conducted between July 17 and August 3 2019.

For the 12th class it was conducted between July 17 and July 30 2019. The result once declared will be available on mahresult.nic.in.

How to check Maharashtra 10th, 12th supplementary result 2019:

Go to mahresult.nic.in

Click on the supplementary exam link

Chose your stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout