  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra 10 Result 2019 declared, websites to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, June 08: The Maharashtra 10 Result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    Students must be patient as there would be heavy load on the servers as a result of which the websites would be slow.

    Maharashtra 10 Result 2019 to be declared today at 1 pm, patience advised

    The Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2019 was conducted between March 1 and March 22 2019. The results once declared will be mahresult.nic.in and examresults.net.

    How to check Maharashtra 10 Result 2019:

    • Go to mahresult.nic.in or examresults.net
    • Click on the Class 10 2019 result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra results

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue