Maharashtra 10 Result 2019 date and time confirmed

Mumbai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, June 07: The Maharashtra 10 Result 2019 will be declared tomorrow. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

It is now confirmed that the results will be declared on June 8 at 1 pm.

The Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2019 was conducted between March 1 and March 22 2019. The results once declared will be mahresult.nic.in.

How to check Maharashtra 10 Result 2019:

Go to mahresult.nic.in and examresults.net

Click on the Class 10 2019 result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout