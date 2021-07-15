YouTube
    Latest update on Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Check details

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, July 15: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 is expected soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The state board has not yet officially announced the date, but reports say that the preparations of the SSC result is at its final stage. The work of uploading the internal marks is also being completed and information about the same from the schools will be sent to the Divisional Board.

    Once the information is sent out then the results will be prepared and then announced in a few days time. This year due to the pandemic, the SSC board exams were cancelled. Guidelines had been issued by the school education department for announcing the Maharashtra SSC Result 2021. The guidelines said that the internal assessment would be taken into consideration while announcing the result. The results once declared will be available on mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.

    Thursday, July 15, 2021, 9:27 [IST]
    X