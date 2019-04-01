How to check Maharashtra MBA CET 2019 results

Mumbai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, Apr 01: The Maharashtra MBA CET 2019 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The exam was held on March 9 2019 in an online mode. A total of 150 questions were asked. The results for the Maharashtra MBA/MMS/CET were declared by the Directorate of Technical Education. The results are available on cetcell.mahacet.org.

How to check Maharashtra MBA CET 2019 result:

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout