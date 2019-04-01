  • search
    How to check Maharashtra MBA CET 2019 results

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Mumbai, Apr 01: The Maharashtra MBA CET 2019 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    How to check Maharashtra MBA CET 2019 results

    The exam was held on March 9 2019 in an online mode. A total of 150 questions were asked. The results for the Maharashtra MBA/MMS/CET were declared by the Directorate of Technical Education. The results are available on cetcell.mahacet.org.

    How to check Maharashtra MBA CET 2019 result:

    • Go to cetcell.mahacet.org
    • Click on the results link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 9:16 [IST]
