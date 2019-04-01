Keep youself updated with latestMumbai News
How to check Maharashtra MBA CET 2019 results
Mumbai
Mumbai, Apr 01: The Maharashtra MBA CET 2019 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.
The exam was held on March 9 2019 in an online mode. A total of 150 questions were asked. The results for the Maharashtra MBA/MMS/CET were declared by the Directorate of Technical Education. The results are available on cetcell.mahacet.org.
How to check Maharashtra MBA CET 2019 result:
- Go to cetcell.mahacet.org
- Click on the results link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout