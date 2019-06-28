  • search
    Heavy rains claim two lives in Nashik

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Mumbai, June 28: Two persons, including a teenage girl, were killed in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Nashik district which was lashed by heavy showers for the fourth consecutive day Friday, disrupting normal life, said officials.

    An 18-year-old girl, Rupali Bhoi, a resident of Pimpalas village, was killed when she was struck by lightning Thursday evening, they said.

    File photo of Mumbai Rains

    In the second incident, a 52-year-old man, Puvappa Kalal, was electrocuted near a paan shop in the Mumbai Naka area of the city at around 5 pm Thursday, the officials said.

    Meanwhile, the North Maharashtra district, facing acute water scarcity, has been receiving copious rains for the last four days, improving water level in reservoirs.

    Fifteen of the 24 reservoirs in the district had almost dried up before the monsoon.

    Mumbai witnesses heavy rainfall; water logging, traffic jam reported

    Heavy rains caused water-logging in several parts of Nashik city, including Saraf Bazar, near Mayor's official residence, Gangapur Road and Old Agra Road, disrupting normal life.

    As per Met department sources, the district has recorded 374.5 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours ended 8 am Friday.

    Among tehsils, Igatpuri recorded the maximum 118 mm rainfall, followed by Trimbakeshwar (64 mm), Nashik (59 mm), Peint (51 mm) and Baglan (34 mm), they said.

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
