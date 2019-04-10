  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gujarat: Passengers protest at Navsari station

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 10: Months after replacing the conventional rake of Valsad- Dahod Intercity Express with LHB coaches, the Western Railway on Wednesday decided to restore the previous arrangement of conventional rakes, after angry passengers stopped the train movement at Navsari station in Gujarat, officials said.

    Passengers came on the tracks and stopped 12929 Valsad-Dahod Intercity Express at 8.30 am, a Western Railway (WR) official said, adding that the protest affected the movement of other trains coming from up and down directions.

    Gujarat: Passengers protest at Navsari station
    Representational Image

    However, the track was cleared at 12.10 pm after railway authorities assured passengers to meet their demands, the official said.

    Before agreeing to a review, here is what SC had said on Rafale deal

    "Train movement has been restored & normalised at Navsari Station which was affected due to public agitation," the WR said in a tweet.

    The passengers were demanding the restoration of the old and conventional rakes in the train, which they feel could accommodate more passengers.

    WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar told PTI that the railway administration has agreed to meet demands of the passengers. He added that old conventional rakes will be replaced in the coming days.

    "Within a week, the replacement of new rakes with conventional rakes one will begin and existing chair car coached will be replaced with general coaches," Bhakar said.

    The sudden agitation, however, inconvenienced other passengers who took to twitter to express their anguish.

    "@PiyushGoyal I had to reach Nadiad by 12 noon for my work. We are hearing announcement that there is some agitation at navsari st and so all trains are running late. It's real pity that u guys can't run the premium train like Shatabdi on time in any situation," tweeted Hetal Mehta, a passenger.

    "All trains stuck near Navsari, near surat. 2 hours now, students missing their exams, we missing our important meetings.. why should we suffer because of politics.. please help," tweeted another passenger.

    PTI

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra gujarat

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue