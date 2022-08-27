Ganeshotsav 2022: Maharashtra govt waives road tax for devotees

Mumbai, Aug 27: Devotees travelling to Konkan for Ganeshotsav will not have to pay toll tax from today. As per the Government Resolution, this waiver will be applicable for travellers across Mumbai-Bangalore and Mumbai-Goa national highways as well as other roads maintained by the state's Public Works Department.

All the concerned authorities, including police and traffic departments have been instructed to issue passes mentioning "Ganesh Utsav 2022, Konkan Darshan" as title.

The pass must also contain vehicle number and driver details and must be pasted on the said vehicle.

Devotees can use the same pass for their return journey as the waiver will be valid till September 11. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced this toll waiver in last month.

Story first published: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 15:41 [IST]