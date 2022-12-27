Faizan Siddiqui sexually assaults and rapes a trans person

A cab driver with two others allegedly raped a transperson in Mumbai on Friday.

Mumbai, Dec 27: A man named Faizan Siddiqui has been arrested on Tuesday by Donar cops in Mumbai for allegedly raping a trans person. The incident occurred in Rafiq Nagar, Govandi on Friday.

Faizan Siddiqui, a cab driver, and his two accomplices teased the transman on Friday when he was going home. Then, he dragged the victim to the other side of the road, molested and had unnatural sex, according to a report.

The victim raised the alarm and another transperson came to the victim's rescue, but the three members assaulted the person with a sharp weapon. The other person was seriously injured.

"The trio dragged her to a secluded corner and assaulted her, after which Siddiqui forcibly had unnatural intercourse with her. The transgender person's friend rushed to her aid after hearing her cries for help. The trio also assaulted the friend, hitting him on the head with a sharp weapon, causing serious injury. They then threatened to kill both of them as well as other transgender persons the survivor lives with, if they reported the matter to the authorities," a police officer told another daily.

On December 23, the victim filed the complaint. The cops then recorded the statement and took a medical examination after which Siddiqui was arrested under the IPC sections for unnatural sex, wrongful confinement, assault, and threatening the victim.

The hunt for the other two involved in the incident is on. "We are working on identifying and apprehending the other two accused involved in the assault," the officer added.

Maharashtra is in the top three positions in the total number of cases of crimes against women in the country in 2021, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). It has to be noted that 2496 rape cases were registered in the year.

