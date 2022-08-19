Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede who arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son gets death threat

Mumbai Khiladis launch official jersey and announce Captain for the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho

Mumbai, Aug 19: Former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede has allegedly received death threats on social media.

He has filed a complaint with the Goregaon Police Station who has started investigating the case.

A Twitter handle by the name 'Aman' has sent a threatening message to Wankhede, according to a report on India Today.

"Tumko pata hai tumne kya kiya hai, iska hisaab tumko dena padega (You know what you have done, and you will have to pay for it)," the person allegedy said. Another message said, "Tumko khatam kar denge (You will be done in)."

The report claims that the account had no followers and might have been created only to send the life threatening message to the ex-NCB officer.

Wankhede came to the spotlight after he carried out the high-profile raids on a Mumbai cruise last October after which the agency had arrested Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, and 19 others and claimed to have seized some narcotics too. The NCB had later given a clean chit to Aryan Khan.

In May, Wankhede was transferred to the Directorate General of Tax Payer Services (DGTS), Chennai as additional commissioner.

Meanwhile, former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede has got a clean chit by the Social Justice Department of the Maharashtra government, which noted that he was not a Muslim by birth, in connection with the case certificate case

He was facing allegations of forging a caste certificate to get a government job.

Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 11:36 [IST]