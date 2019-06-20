  • search
    DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2019 delayed, all you should know about new date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Mumbai, June 20: The DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2019 have been delayed. More details will be available on the official website.

    The admission process for undergraduate technical curses and scrutiny of admission application has been delayed owing to a technical glitch. The Common Admission process for UG technical courses is underway. However due to the glitch, the online verification process has been temporarily suspended.

    Due to this, the process has now been extended until June 22 2019. This is however tentative and could be subject to resolution of the problem.

    There would also be a delay in the CAP Round 1 Merit list. This was scheduled to be released on June 22. Candidates are advised for wait for another day before uploading documents. Once resolved, the documents can be uploaded on maha2019cap.org.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 8:17 [IST]
