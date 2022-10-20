Diwali 2022: Major sites to be illuminated in Mumbai between Oct 22-29

YouTube
    Mumbai, Oct 20: As part of Diwali celebrations, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to illuminate major public places, roads, traffic islands and some other sites in the city between October 22 and 29 as part of Diwali celebrations, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

    It said the initiative was decided due to the overwhelming response received when major sites in the metropolis were illuminated as part of celebrations connected to the 75th anniversary of Independence, he said.

    BMC Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide reviewed the progress on the initiative during the day.

    ''Funds for these works have been classified as incidental expenditure to each ward office. Therefore, immediate action should be taken by calling for spot tenders,'' a BMC release said quoting Bhide.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 21:29 [IST]
