    Dawood's aide Riyaz Bhati arrested in extortion case

    Mumbai, Sep 27: Mumbai Police's Anti Extortion Cell on Monday arrested businessman Riyaz Bhati in connection with an extortion case, officials said.

    Riyaz Bhati, who is a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was wanted in the extortion case registered at the Versova Police Station, they said.

    Dawood Ibrahim

    According to the officials, a businessman from Versova was threatened and a car valued at Rs 30 lakh and cash worth Rs 7.5 lakh were demanded from him.

    Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakeel and Shakeel's relative Salim Fruit have also been named in the FIR, they said.

    The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch held the accused from Andheri west, news agency PTI reported.

    Riyaz Bhati will be produced before the court on Tuesday.

    In the past, Bhati had been arrested in multiple cases, including extortion, land grabbing and firing.

    He had also tried to flee the country by using fake passports in 2015 and 2020, officials added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 8:46 [IST]
    X