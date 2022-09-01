YouTube
    Caught on camera: MNS worker slaps a woman in Mumbai

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Sep 01: A worker from Raj Thackeray's MNS is caught slapping a woman on a busy street in Mumbai allegedly over installing a publicity board in front of her shop.

    In the viral clip doing rounds online, the man named Vinod Argile is seen beating up the woman named Prakasha Devi after she raised objection to installing a publicity board. The incident occurred on August 28.

    As per ANI, the man was trying to install a bamboo stick in front of woman's shop without her consent.

    The most shocking part of the story is even as the man abused and assaulted the woman, the public remained mute spectator.

    A non-cognizable offence has been lodged at Nagpada Police Station, Mumbai Police told ANI.

    X