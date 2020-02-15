Blaze in Thane mall is under control now; no casualties reported

Mumbai

oi-Mousumi Dash

Thane, Feb 15: Fire broke out on the first floor of Lake City Mall, Kapurbawdi near Balkum Fire Station in Thane (West), Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon.

Soon the fire tenders reached the spot and control the situation. Two persons who were rescued from the mall have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Fire-fighting team have doused the fire. No casualty or injury reported till now.

Massive fire breaks out at Navi Mumbai highrise, rescue team on the spot

Earlier, this month a massive fire broke out at a high-rise apartment at Sector 44 Nerul Seawoods in Navi Mumbai. Soon fire tenders have reached the spot to control the fire. No loss of life was reported then.