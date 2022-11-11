After 'The Kashmir Files', Agnihotri back with 'The Vaccine War'

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies after collapsing in gym

Mumbai

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 11: Popular TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, died in Mumbai on Friday following a cardiac arrest. He was 46.

According to reports, he collapsed in the gym while working out. He is surivived by his wife, model Alecia Raut, and two children.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, also known as Anand Suryavanshi, was known for his role Akshay in TV show Mamta on Zee TV.

Surryavanshi made his television debut with Kkusum and then he was the part of Krishna Arjun, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After that he played in Zameen Se Aassman Tak. He also appeared in TV shows like, Virrudh, Bhagyavidhaata, Kya Dill Mein Hai. He played the lead role of Rishi in Grihasti on Star Plus, according to Wikipedia.

In February 2020 he signed lead role in Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti produced by Arvind Babbal Productions opposite Neha Marda. The show has scheduled for launch on 31 March but due to COVID-19 the show was postponed and premiered on 14 December 2020.