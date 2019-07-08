80 kg meat suspected to be beef seized

Mumbai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, July 08: A 40-year-old man was arrested Sunday from Akola district of Maharashtra for allegedly selling red meat, suspected to be that of cow, police said.

Police raided a hut in Kawtha village and seized 80 kg meat from one Shaikh Raju Shaikh Rauf, a local official said.

Rauf has been booked under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act and sent to Akola central jail, said Akot (Rural) police station inspector Dnyanoba Phad.