18-year-old booked for manhandling ticket checker on train

Mumbai

pti-PTI

Palghar, Oct 14: The Railway Police have registered an offence against an 18-year-old student for allegedly manhandling a ticket checker onboard a suburban local train in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the Vasai Road railway police on Thursday registered a case under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, the official said.

The incident took place around 8.45 am on Thursday when the accused allegedly refused to furnish his ticket and instead abused and manhandled the ticket checker and his associate, he said.

The accused tore the railway staffer's uniform and kicked his associate, he said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far.