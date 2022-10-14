YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    18-year-old booked for manhandling ticket checker on train

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Palghar, Oct 14: The Railway Police have registered an offence against an 18-year-old student for allegedly manhandling a ticket checker onboard a suburban local train in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday.

    Based on a complaint, the Vasai Road railway police on Thursday registered a case under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, the official said.

    18-year-old booked for manhandling ticket checker on train
    Representational Image

    The incident took place around 8.45 am on Thursday when the accused allegedly refused to furnish his ticket and instead abused and manhandled the ticket checker and his associate, he said.

    20-year-old elephant dies after being hit by train in Kerala20-year-old elephant dies after being hit by train in Kerala

    The accused tore the railway staffer's uniform and kicked his associate, he said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    railway police offence booked train maharashtra

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X