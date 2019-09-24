  • search
    West Bengal SI Final Result 2019 declared: How to check online

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Sep 24: The West Bengal SI Final Result 2019 has been delcared. The same is available on the official website.

    The final result for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector have been declared. The recruitment drive was conducted to fill up 1,527 vacancies. While entering the DOB format it should be in the dd/mm/yy format. The results are available on wbpolice.gov.in.

    Direct link to check result: wbprbsi.applythrunet.co.in

    How to check West Bengal SI Final Result 2019:

    • Go to wbpolice.gov.in
    • Click on the final result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 6:54 [IST]
