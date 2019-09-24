Keep youself updated with latestKolkata News
West Bengal SI Final Result 2019 declared: How to check online
Kolkata, Sep 24: The West Bengal SI Final Result 2019 has been delcared. The same is available on the official website.
The final result for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector have been declared. The recruitment drive was conducted to fill up 1,527 vacancies. While entering the DOB format it should be in the dd/mm/yy format. The results are available on wbpolice.gov.in.
Direct link to check result: wbprbsi.applythrunet.co.in
How to check West Bengal SI Final Result 2019:
- Go to wbpolice.gov.in
- Click on the final result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout