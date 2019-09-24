West Bengal SI Final Result 2019 declared: How to check online

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Sep 24: The West Bengal SI Final Result 2019 has been delcared. The same is available on the official website.

The final result for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector have been declared. The recruitment drive was conducted to fill up 1,527 vacancies. While entering the DOB format it should be in the dd/mm/yy format. The results are available on wbpolice.gov.in.

Direct link to check result: wbprbsi.applythrunet.co.in

How to check West Bengal SI Final Result 2019:

Go to wbpolice.gov.in

Click on the final result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout