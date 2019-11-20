West Bengal Police Constable prelim exam 2019 declared

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Nov 20: The West Bengal Police Constable prelim exam 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exam is being conducted to fill up 8,419 vacancies in the post of Police Constable. The exams were held on August 4 2019.

The application process had commenced on February 5 2019 and the last date to submit the application was March 5 2019. The results are available on wbpolice.gov.in.

Direct link to check West Bengal Police Constable prelim exam 2019 result: http://wbpolice.gov.in/WBP/Common/WBP_View_Result.aspx?RecId=20190004&NotId=206