West Bengal HS students can apply to inspect answer scripts

    Kolkata, July 3: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will allow class 12 students, who had appeared for their board exams this year, to apply for self inspection of their answer scripts, a WBCHSE official said.

    The move was necessitated to ensure transparency in the process and enable students to know how their answers were evaluated and the correct answers, he said. "This will also dispel misgivings among the disgruntled students," he said.

    The candidate will be able to carry photocopies of his/her answer scripts after self inspection at the council office on the appointed day. Earlier, students could get their answer sheets reviewed after due appeal but there was no scope for "self- inspection" in the procedure, the official said.

    An online interface will be available at the council's website from July 5 that will enable the students to apply for inspection of their answer scripts, he said.

    After submitting an online application for inspection of papers on a prescribed format within six months after declaration of his/her exam results, the students will be notified online for visiting the council's office on a particular day, the official said. However, the process of review will also be in force. The Higher Secondary results were declared on May 27.

