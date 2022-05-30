YouTube
    New Delhi, May 30: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will soon declare the Class 10 Madhyamik exam result. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    West Bengal Board Class 10 Madhyamik result 2022 date: Where to check
    Over 11 lakh students took the WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik exam 2022. Last year the results were declared on July 20 and the overall pass percentage was 100. The board did not release any merit list as last year the exams could not be held due to COVID-19.

    Reports suggest that the post evaluation process is going on. The board is making all efforts to release the Class 10 Madhyamik exam result 2022 by May 31, tomorrow. The results once declared will be available on wbresults.nic.in.

    Story first published: Monday, May 30, 2022, 10:25 [IST]
    Desktop Bottom Promotion