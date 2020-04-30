West Bengal 10th exam result 2020 date

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Apr 30: The West Bengal 10th exam result 2020 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

However the date on when to declare the result would be fixed once the lockdown is lifted and normalcy returns. This was stated by education minister Partha Chatterjee.

The evaluation process is being done at a rapid speed and once this is complete the rest of the process will not take much time after normalcy returns, he also said.

In case of the higher secondary exams, he said that the remaining two papers will be held after June 10. Conducting the class 12 pending exams is our priority, he said.