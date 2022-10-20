YouTube
    WBPSC recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, application fee, steps to apply

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Oct 20: WBPSC recruitment 2022: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited applications to recruitment for various posts, including Senior Scientific Officer, Scientific Assistant, and Laboratory Assistant in the Narcotics Division of Forensic Science Laboratory in the state.

    Job aspirants can now apply for the vacancies on the official website wbpsc.gov.in

    WBPSC recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, application fee, steps to apply

    The recruitment drive is being held to recruit a total of 10 vacancies.

    The last date to apply for the vacancies at WBPSC is 11 November 2022.

    The application correction window will open from 12 to 18, November 2022.

    The application fee for the post of Senior Scientific Officer is Rs. 210, while those applying for the posts of Scientific Assistant and Laboratory Assistant will have to pay a fee of Rs. 160.

    How to check

    • Go to the official website wbpsc.gov.in
    • Click on 'One Time Registration' tab on homepage.
    • Generate your Enrollment Number
    • Login using your password
    • Fill the application form, upload required documents
    • Pay the fee and submit and save for future purposes

    public service commission west bengal recruitment

    Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 14:59 [IST]
