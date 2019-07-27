WBJEE JENPAUH result 2019 released, check counselling date

Kolkata

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Kolkata, July 27: The WBJEE JENPAUH result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The exam is held for admissions for various courses such as BSc Nursing, BSc Operation Theatre Technology, BSc PA, Bachelor of Physiotherapy and BSc Perfusion Technology. The JENPAUH entrance exam was conducted on June 30, 2019.

The result has been released in the scoreboard format. Those who have qualified have been shortlisted for web based counselling, which will be held in August 2019. The results are available on wbjeeb.nic.in.

How to check WBJEE JENPAUH result 2019:

Go to wbjee.nic.in

Click on rank card link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout