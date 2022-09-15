YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    WB: In coal smuggling case, state CID summons BJP leader

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Sep 15: West Bengal BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari has been summoned to appear before the state CID in connection with its investigation into a coal smuggling case, officials said on Thursday.

    The CID has asked him to appear before its officers in the city for questioning in the coal smuggling case on Friday. Tiwari, who is the former Trinamool Congress mayor of Asansol and joined BJP before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly poll, confirmed receiving the notice.

    West Bengal BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari
    West Bengal BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari

    Coal scam case: TMC MP's kin appears before EDCoal scam case: TMC MP's kin appears before ED

    "An investigating authority can call anyone for the sake of investigation," Tiwari, a former TMC MLA from Pandaveswar, said. The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are also investigating alleged illegal excavation, transportation and sale of coal from some districts of West Bengal.

    Comments

    More kolkata News  

    Read more about:

    cid summons investigation west bengal

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X