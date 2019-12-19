  • search
Trending Donald Trump Flashback 2019 IPL Auction 2020
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Time machine is back in Kolkata Science City after 5.6 crore revamp

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 19: The Science City in Kolkata has unveiled a new pair of 'time machines', motion simulators with 3D projections, officials said on Thursday.

    Around 15 visitors can be accommodated in each simulator where films on subjects ranging from the Great Wall of China to the Roman civilisation will be shown in 65-inch LED monitors with 3D projections, Science City Director Subhabrata Chaudhuri said.

    Time machine is back in Kolkata Science City after 5.6 crore revamp
    Representational Image

    "Keeping in view the immense popularity of the earlier version of the time machine, which attracted around 45 lakh visitors or 14.2 per cent of the total footfall to Science City, we have installed these motion simulators," he said.

    The machines, unveiled at Science City on Wednesday, have been partially funded by the Union Ministry of Culture, Chaudhuri said.

    "We hope people will enjoy the shows with polaroid glasses that give an immersive feeling while inside the capsules," he said, adding that the earlier 'time machine' was shut for maintenance in April last year.

    The upgrade to a more advanced Doron precision system has been carried out at a cost of Rs 5.6 crore. The tickets have initially been priced Rs 20 with the authorities set to hike it in the new year.

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    kolkata science

    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 12:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue