  • search

Kolkata: Skeletons of 14 babies found wrapped in plastic bags

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Kolkata, Sep 2: In a horrifying development, the skeletons of 14 babies, with some in various stages of decomposition, were found wrapped in plastic bags on Sunday in Kolkata's Haridevpur, said reports.

    Skeletons of 14 babies found wrapped in plastic bags (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
    Skeletons of 14 babies found wrapped in plastic bags (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    The bodies were found by labourers who were cleaning a vacant land. The bodies wrapped in plastic bags were found on the grassy land on Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani under the Haridebpur Police station area when labourers were cleaning it, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said, according to PTI report.

    Some of the bodies appeared to be in a semi-decomposed state, while a few were fully decomposed, the police officer said.

    "We have no clue where from they (the bodies) have come. Going by circumstantial evidences, it seems that they were dumped there as the land was lying abandoned," the officer said.

    City Mayor Sovan Chatterjee and Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar have reached the spot on receiving information.

    Police a launched a probe into the matter.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    kolkata west bengal

    Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 19:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue