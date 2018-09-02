Kolkata: Skeletons of 14 babies found wrapped in plastic bags

Kolkata, Sep 2: In a horrifying development, the skeletons of 14 babies, with some in various stages of decomposition, were found wrapped in plastic bags on Sunday in Kolkata's Haridevpur, said reports.

The bodies were found by labourers who were cleaning a vacant land. The bodies wrapped in plastic bags were found on the grassy land on Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani under the Haridebpur Police station area when labourers were cleaning it, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said, according to PTI report.

Some of the bodies appeared to be in a semi-decomposed state, while a few were fully decomposed, the police officer said.

"We have no clue where from they (the bodies) have come. Going by circumstantial evidences, it seems that they were dumped there as the land was lying abandoned," the officer said.

City Mayor Sovan Chatterjee and Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar have reached the spot on receiving information.

Police a launched a probe into the matter.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs