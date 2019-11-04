Jamshedpur engineer dies while trying to chase phone snatcher in running train

Kolkata

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Nov 04: A tragic incident claimed the life of a young engineer in West Bengal. A 27-year-old electrical engineer from Jamshedpur died after he jumped off a running Sambalpur Express at Howrah railway station. The victim is identified as Saurabh Ghosh. The youth succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to hospital.

Reportedly, Ghosh, was on his way home in Jamshedpur on Saturday night and sitting by a window seat and was talking over the phone inside the train compartment. Around 11 pm, when the train stopped at Uluberia station, he was talking over his newly bought iPhone.

Just the train started leaving the station, a thief snatched Ghosh's phone and jumped off the compartment. Ghosh remained shocked for a while and then he decided to chase the snatcher.

As he jumped off the train, his feet touched the platform and he fell on the ground. His head banged against stones and Ghosh became unconscious.

Soon with the help of the Locals and GRP, he was taken to the Uluberia Hospital, but he died on the way.

Ghosh was an engineer from Jamshedpur and he was working in a factory at Bauria in Howrah, West Bengal.

He had bought his iPhone some 15 days back. He had also bought a flat at Mukundapur and started staying there.

Brave girl foils chain snatching bid, hands over accused to cops

According to reports, deceased Ghosh's father has asked for the iPhone to the Howrah rural police as that is his last memory.

The deceased engineer's last rites were performed on Sunday afternoon in Howrah after his family reached the city.