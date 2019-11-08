Calcutta University Result 2019 for BCom (Hons and General) Semester 4 exam declared

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Nov 08: The Calcutta University Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results have been declared for the BCom (Hons and General) Semester 4 exam. Candidates can enter their login credentials to check the results. The direct link to check the results are also given below. We have also provided you the steps to check the results. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check: http://wbresults.nic.in/curesult2019/cures_bcom_hgm_s4_19.htm

How to check Calcutta University Result 2019:

Go to wbresults.nic.in

Click on 'B.Com. Semester-IV (Honours & General) Examinations, 2019 (under CBCS)'

A new page will open

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout