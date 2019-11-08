  • search
    Calcutta University Result 2019 for BCom (Hons and General) Semester 4 exam declared

    Kolkata, Nov 08: The Calcutta University Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results have been declared for the BCom (Hons and General) Semester 4 exam. Candidates can enter their login credentials to check the results. The direct link to check the results are also given below. We have also provided you the steps to check the results. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.

    Direct link to check: http://wbresults.nic.in/curesult2019/cures_bcom_hgm_s4_19.htm

    How to check Calcutta University Result 2019:

    • Go to wbresults.nic.in
    • Click on 'B.Com. Semester-IV (Honours & General) Examinations, 2019 (under CBCS)'
    • A new page will open
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 7:05 [IST]
