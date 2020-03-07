  • search
    Calcutta University Result 2019 declared

    Kolkata, Mar 07: The Calcutta University Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results have been declared for the BA and BSc 3rd semester. Students should note that the result has been declared for the CBCS exam that was held in December 2019.

    Calcutta University Result 2019 declared

    For the convenience of students, the results were declared in the online mode. Below, we will be providing you the steps on how to download your results. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.

    How to download Calcutta University Result 2019:

    • Go to wbresults.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 8:28 [IST]
