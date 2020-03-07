Calcutta University Result 2019 declared

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Mar 07: The Calcutta University Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results have been declared for the BA and BSc 3rd semester. Students should note that the result has been declared for the CBCS exam that was held in December 2019.

For the convenience of students, the results were declared in the online mode. Below, we will be providing you the steps on how to download your results. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.

How to download Calcutta University Result 2019:

Go to wbresults.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout