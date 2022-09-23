Darjeeling Zoo gets recognized as 'the best' in India

No CUET for admissions in Bengal universities

Don't believe PM Modi behind misuse of CBI, ED: Bengal CM Mamata

Calcutta HC dismisses Bengal govt’s plea for reconsideration of decision on DA payments

Indian Museum in Kolkata to launch month-long exhibition on Goddess Durga

4 held with 11 kg gold bars near Kolkata

Kolkata

oi-PTI

Kolkata, Sept 23: Four people were arrested with 11 kg gold near Kolkata on Friday morning, police said.

A car parked suspiciously on Belgharia Expressway was intercepted, and after questioning those in the vehicle, police said they searched it.

Gold bars weighing 11 kg were found in the car, they said.

Gold, Silver futures fall on low demand

"We have arrested four people. An investigation is underway," a police officer said, refusing to divulge other details.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 15:20 [IST]