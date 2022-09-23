YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    4 held with 11 kg gold bars near Kolkata

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Sept 23: Four people were arrested with 11 kg gold near Kolkata on Friday morning, police said.

    A car parked suspiciously on Belgharia Expressway was intercepted, and after questioning those in the vehicle, police said they searched it.

    4 held with 11 kg gold bars near Kolkata

    Gold bars weighing 11 kg were found in the car, they said.

    Gold, Silver futures fall on low demandGold, Silver futures fall on low demand

    "We have arrested four people. An investigation is underway," a police officer said, refusing to divulge other details.

    Comments

    More kolkata News  

    Read more about:

    gold arrested kolkata police investigation

    Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 15:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X