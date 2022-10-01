Kodiyeri Balakrishnan passes away

After Malayalam actress posts about sexual assault in mall, incident's video goes viral

Kochi, Oct 01: CPI(M) politburo and former party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan passed away in Chennai on Saturday. He was aged 69.

He had been undergoing treatment for cancer for some time, they said. A politburo bureau member of the Marxist party, Balakrishnan had served as the CPI(M)'s state secretary from 2015 to 2022.

A multiple-time MLA, he also served as the Minister of Home and Tourism Affairs in the VS Achuthanandan ministry from 2006 to 2011. Due to failing health, he stepped down as the party state secretary in August this year.

Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer shared a photo of the departed leader in his Facebook post and said "Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.

Adieu Dear Balakrishnetta". Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan postponed his trip to Europe, which was scheduled from Sunday, due to Balakrishnan's critical health condition.

He was the secretary of the CPI(M) Kerala State Committee from 2015 to 2022. He stepped down from the position of state secretary due to failing health.

He was the Chief Editor of the Malayalam Newspaper Deshabhimani.