Temples to visit in Kerala during Onam

Kerala rains: IMD issues Red alert in 4 districts, 2 killed

Kochi

oi-Deepika S

Kochi, Sep 05: Two people were killed after heavy rains lashed parts of Kerala on Sunday.

Two persons, including an eight-year-old child, died after being swept away in a flash flood at Mankayam waterfalls in Palode.

Both were part of a group that was caught in the flash flood that occurred on Sunday evening.

Bengaluru rains: SDRF teams deployed in Mahdevapura, Bommanahalli zones

The body of the girl child was recovered on Sunday night itself, but the rescue team retrieved the other one today.

Another person who was washed away in the flash flood was rescued by the locals.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a Red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts for tomorrow and an Orange alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.

The weatherman has also issued an Orange alert for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur indicating heavy rains on September 7, a day before Onam festival in the state.

Karnataka weather update: Bengaluru to see more rains as IMD predicts heavy showers till Sep 9

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.