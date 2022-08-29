YouTube
    Kerala: Landslide kills 2 in family, 3 missing

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Idukki, Aug 29: At least two people died and three went missing after a landslide triggered by heavy rains hit their house at a village in this district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

    The incident was reported from Kanjar village near Thodupuzha, police said. They said the tragedy hit the family at around 2.30 am.

    Bodies of two persons have been recovered by the rescue personnel, police added. A rescue operation is on to trace the missing persons. The hilly regions of Kerala have been receiving heavy rains for the last two days.

    landslide kerala death missing rescue operation

