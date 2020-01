Flight delayed after 'doubts' over some objects found in checked-in baggage of passenger

Kochi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kochi, Jan 20: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Cochin international airport was delayed by almost an hour on Monday after the security agencies raised 'doubts' over some objects found in the checked-in baggage of a passenger, airport sources said.

The flight 6E 298 scheduled to depart for Mumbai at 8 a.m left at 8.56 a.m, the sources added. Security officials carried out a thorough check of the baggage of a wheelchair-bound passenger traveling in a group of seven people on the Delhi-bound flight via Mumbai and found Rs 1.5 lakh in it, they said.

However, he was later allowed to travel by the same flight after it was found the amount found in the baggage was within permissible limits, the sources said.