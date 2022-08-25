Crime Branch raid at P C George's residence

YouTube
    Kottayam, Aug 25: The Crime Branch wing of Kerala police on Thursday raided the residence of senior Kerala politician P C George in Erattupetta area of the district.

    The raid was carried out to find evidence in connection with the 2017 actress assault case, sources said.

    Kerala politician P C George

    During the raid, George, also a former MLA, told mediapersons that police were asking for his son Shone George's mobile phone on which Dileep's brother had called in 2019.

    He said that his son had already told police in a letter that the phone was destroyed in 2019.

    "Now they (police) have seized the tab my grandkids are using to study for their exams," he added.

    George has in the past expressed his support for actor Dileep in the case in which the latter is an accused.

    He was arrested twice this year for allegedly making hate speeches and later released on bail.

    X