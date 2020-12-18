YouTuber CarryMinati to make debut in Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer MayDay

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Dec 18: Popular Indian Youtuber CarryMinati or Ajey Nagar has been in the news as this new sensation is the latest addition to the team of MayDay which is a directorial of Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn has commenced the shooting of the movie in Hyderabad. The actor will also act alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Angira Dhar.

According to the reports of Bollywood hungama, Ajey Nagar has been roped in to play a key role in the movie. Speaking to a tabloid, he said that he was meaning to align forces with producer Kumar Mangat Pathak for a while now. He said that his brother/business head Deepak Char got a call from Pathak's team. He said that he is excited to see how this unfolds as he is supposed to play his own character which is CarryMinati.

He said that though he does not want to pursue acting as a full-time job, he is hoping to learn a thing or two from Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn as they are the personalities he looks up to and fondly admires.

The film is being produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and directed by Ajay Devgn. It is set to release on 29th April 2022.